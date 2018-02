ABU DHABI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Banking sector loan growth in the United Arab Emirates will be around 5 to 6 percent in 2018, a similar level to 2017, Abdulaziz al-Ghurair, chairman of the UAE Banks Federation, told Reuters in an interview.

Loan growth would be faster in the corporate banking sector, with expansion in the retail segment “flattish” as a result of high costs, al-Ghurair said.