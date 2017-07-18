TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows further, government deposits fall

July 18 (Reuters) - Bank lending in the United Arab Emirates during June grew at its slowest annual rate since the data series began in March 2014, while bank deposits fell month-on-month mainly because of a drop in government deposits, central bank data showed on Tuesday. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-JUNE 17 END-MAY 17 END-JUNE 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 5.4 3.2 3.6 M2 change yr/yr 7.3 7.4 0.5 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 8.7 10.4 -1.5 M3 pct change yr/yr 7.2 8.5 2.0 Loans & advances yr/yr* 3.1 4.4 6.7 NOTE. * gross. Bank deposits, which totalled 1.616 trillion dirhams in May, fell by 26.6 billion month-on-month in June as resident deposits dropped 24.2 billion and non-resident deposits shrank 2.4 billion. Government deposits decreased by 17.1 billion. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Louise Ireland)