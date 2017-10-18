Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala sets up venture capital arm

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state fund Mubadala Investment Company said it has launched a venture capital arm that will oversee an early growth fund set up with Japan’s SoftBank, and a fund of funds focusing on emerging fund managers.

A ventures investment team will be based in San Francisco, the first Mubadala office in the United States, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The team will also oversee and manage Mubadala’s $15 billion commitment to the SoftBank Vision Fund, working in close partnership with SoftBank executives in California.

Earlier this year, Japan’s SoftBank, Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign fund, and Mubadala became investors in a private equity fund that had raised over $93 billion. Other partners in the fund were Apple Inc, Qualcomm, Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology and Japan’s Sharp Corp.

“Mubadala’s venture capital business intends to become an active member of the ventures community, leveraging Mubadala’s global scale and power,” said Ibrahim Ajami, head of the ventures unit.

Mubadala Ventures Fund I, a $400 million early growth venture capital fund has been setup jointly by Mubadala and SoftBank with a major focus on the technology sector.

The fund plans to invest in founder-led companies, focusing on series A and beyond, with the goal of building a portfolio of 25 companies in North America and Europe.

Mubadala is also setting up a $200 million ventures fund of funds that will invest in both established and emerging fund managers.

Under this programme, Mubadala intends to invest $50 million to $70 million per year in U.S and European-based venture capital funds, it said.

“Mubadala’s approach to venture capital and their San Francisco office indicates a long-term commitment to the technology community,” Rajeev Misra, CEO of the SoftBank Vision Fund, said in a statement.

The venture capital initiative builds on a decade of investments Mubadala has made in the technology sector, beginning in 2007 with a significant stake in Advanced Micro Devices.

Mubadala, which had assets of 465.5 billion dirhams ($126.8 billion) at the end of June, said earlier this year the firm was lining up new overseas investments in 2017. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by David Evans)