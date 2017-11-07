FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates NBD gives initial price guidance for five-year dollar bond - lead
November 7, 2017

Emirates NBD gives initial price guidance for five-year dollar bond - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, has given initial price guidance for its planned five-year benchmark dollar bond in the 140 basis points over mid-swaps area, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.

Benchmark bonds are generally meant to be upwards of $500 million.

ENBD Capital, HSBC, Nomura, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint lead managers and bookrunners of the senior unsecured, Regulation S bond, expected to be rated A+ by Fitch and A3 by Moody‘s. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

