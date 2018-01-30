Emirates NBD hires banks for Singapore dollar bond issue

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD Bank, Dubai’s largest lender, has mandated banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Singapore ahead of a potential bond issue denominated in Singapore dollars, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.

DBS Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank have been hired as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the potential deal.

The meetings will take place on February 1 and a Regulation S offering of fixed rate notes with short to intermediate maturity will follow, subject to market conditions.