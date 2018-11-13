Tapi Pipeline CEO says first gas to Pakistan in around two years

Workers stand near a gas pipe during the launching ceremony of construction work of the TAPI project on the Afghan section of a natural gas pipeline that will link Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, near the town of Serhetabat, Turkmenistan February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marat Gurt/Files

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The TAPI pipeline project, designed to diversify Turkmenistan’s gas exports, could deliver its first gas to Pakistan in 24 months, the company’s CEO said on Tuesday.

The pipeline is expected to link the energy-rich Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India.

Muhammetmyrat Amanov, chief executive of TAPI Pipeline company, told an industry conference in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, the primary cost of the pipeline was $5 billion and the total cost was expected to be around $7 billion.

“We are planning to make a final investment decision in the first half of next year and then stage by stage finalise construction in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India,” he said.