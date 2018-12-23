UAE: oil producers will have extraordinary meeting if output cuts 'not enough'

KUWAIT (Reuters) - If the agreed 1.2 million-barrel cut in oil production is not enough, OPEC and non-OPEC producers will hold an extraordinary meeting and do what is necessary to balance the market, the United Arab Emirate’s energy minister said on Sunday.

Extending the agreement signed in early December on oil output cuts will not be a problem and producers will do as the market demands, Suhail al-Mazrouei told a news conference at the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries in Kuwait.