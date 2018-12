A trader shows U.S. dollar notes at a currency exchange booth in Karachi, Pakistan December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates plans to deposit $3 billion in Pakistan’s central bank “in the next few days”, the UAE state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

The deposit is aimed at supporting Pakistan’s monetary policy, it said, citing the state-run Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.