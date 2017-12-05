FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Emirates REIT launches $400 million debut sukuk - lead
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 2 days ago

Dubai's Emirates REIT launches $400 million debut sukuk - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Emirates REIT, a sharia-compliant real estate investment trust headquartered in Dubai, has launched a $400 million five-year sukuk at 5.125 percent, a document from one of the banks leading the transaction showed.

The Islamic bond, the first ever issued by the company, received orders of around $975 million in total, the document showed.

Standard Chartered is the global coordinator of the deal and it is the bookrunner with Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital and Warba Bank. The transactiom is expected to have a BB+ rating by Fitch.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.