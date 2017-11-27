FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emirates REIT to meet investors ahead of debut dollar sukuk - lead
November 27, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 2 days ago

Dubai's Emirates REIT to meet investors ahead of debut dollar sukuk - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Emirates REIT , a sharia-compliant real estate investment trust, will hold fixed income investor meetings until Friday Dec. 1 ahead of a debut dollar-denominated five-year sukuk sale, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Monday.

The issuance is expected to range between $350 million and $425 million, according to a company presentation.

The company, with an expected rating of BB+ by Fitch, has mandated Standard Chartered as sole global coordinator, and Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, Standard Chartered and Warba Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners to arrange the meetings ahead of the planned issuance. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

