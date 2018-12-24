UAE says princess Sheikha Latifa living with her family in Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Monday Princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, daughter of Dubai’s ruler, was at home and living with her family.

Rights groups had called on the UAE to disclose the whereabouts and condition of Sheikha Latifa, following reportsin the international media that she was forcibly returned after fleeing the Gulf Arab state.

“At the request of the family, on 15th December 2018, Mary Robinson, former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former President of Ireland, met with Her Highness Sheikha Latifa in Dubai,” the UAE foreign ministry said.

“Photographs taken during the afternoon they spent together have been shared, with their consent. During her visit to Dubai, Mary Robinson was reassured that H.H. Sheikha Latifa is receiving the necessary care and support she requires.”

It said: “The communique responds to and rebuts false allegations and provided evidence that Her Highness Sheikha Latifa was at home and living with her family in Dubai.”

The ministry said the UAE Mission in Geneva shared the statement with the Office of Special Procedures at the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.