UAE appeals court upholds 10-year jail sentence against activist Ahmed Mansoor - sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - A United Arab Emirates appeals court upheld a 10-year jail sentence against prominent pro-democracy activist Ahmed Mansoor on charges of criticizing the Emirati government on social media, two sources familiar with the case said on Monday.

The court also confirmed a fine of 1 million dirhams($270,000) against Mansoor, the sources said. Mansoor, an electrical engineer and poet, was arrested in March 2017 and sentenced in May 2018.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)