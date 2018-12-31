World News
December 31, 2018 / 10:01 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

UAE appeals court upholds 10-year jail sentence against activist Ahmed Mansoor - sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - A United Arab Emirates appeals court upheld a 10-year jail sentence against prominent pro-democracy activist Ahmed Mansoor on charges of criticizing the Emirati government on social media, two sources familiar with the case said on Monday.

The court also confirmed a fine of 1 million dirhams($270,000) against Mansoor, the sources said. Mansoor, an electrical engineer and poet, was arrested in March 2017 and sentenced in May 2018.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by John Stonestreet

