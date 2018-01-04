UAE says to resume flights to Tunis after security cooperation

DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Thursday it would resume flights to Tunisia after an exchange of security information.

A statement by the foreign ministry on state news agency WAM said the decision was taken in light of extensive security cooperation and information received from the Tunisian side that eased the national carriers’ concerns.

“In light of preventing dangers and threats that should be avoided to the largest degree, and in light of an extensive security dialogue and information received from the Tunisian side, the concerned authorities in the UAE have decided to return to normal procedures before the extraordinary circumstance,” the statement said. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan, editing by Larry King)