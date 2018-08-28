FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

UAE minister says U.N. Yemen rights report merits response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Tuesday a United Nations report accusing the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen of human rights abuses merited a response.

“We should review and respond to the (U.N.) experts’ report published today,” said Gargash in a tweet.

“The coalition is fulfilling its role in reclaiming the Yemeni state and securing the future of the region from Iranian interference,” he added.

Reporting by Tuqa Khalid; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet

