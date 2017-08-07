FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 5 days ago

EU says no plans for electric cars quotas

1 Min Read

An e-Golf electric car is pictured outside the new production line of the Transparent Factory of German carmaker Volkswagen in Dresden, Germany March 30, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch/Files

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday said it had no plans to introduce quotas for electric cars for an automobile sector seeking to recover from the Volkswagen diesel scandal, a spokeswoman for the EU executive said.

"Generally speaking, the Commision  is looking into ways to promote use of low carbon energy and transport, but none of them includes quotas for electric cars," the spokeswoman told reporters.

"We do not discriminate between different technologies."

The Commission was reacting to a report in German newspaper Handelsblatt that cited EU sources as saying the European Commission wanted to accelerate the retreat from combustion engines by setting a quota for low emission cars such as electric cars from 2025.

Reporting by Gabriela Bacynska; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

