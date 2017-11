LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The initial public offering (IPO) of En+ IPO-ENG.L, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydropower businesses, is expected to price at $14 per global depositary receipt (GDR), the bottom of a previously announced range.

Books, which will close at 1400 GMT, were oversubscribed on the full deal size, the bookrunner said on Thursday‍.

On Wednesday the price range was set at between $14 and $17 per GDR. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)