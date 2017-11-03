FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's RDIF buys into En+ IPO with M.East, Asia-Pacific partners
November 3, 2017 / 10:07 AM / a day ago

Russia's RDIF buys into En+ IPO with M.East, Asia-Pacific partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) invested in En+ Group during its initial public offering together with partners from the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region, RDIF said in a statement on Friday.

Russia’s En+ Group, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydropower businesses, priced its global depositary receipts at $14 in an initial public offering on Friday, at the lower end of its guided range. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

