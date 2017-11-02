FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge posts profit on Spectra deal
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 11:15 AM / a day ago

Enbridge posts profit on Spectra deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc , North America’s largest pipeline operator, on Thursday reported a quarterly profit, getting a boost from the acquisition of natural gas pipeline company Spectra Energy Corp.

Earnings attributable to shareholders was C$765 million ($595.38 million), or C$0.47 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, compared with a loss of C$103 million, or C$0.11 per share, a year earlier.

Enbridge bought Spectra for $28 billion in a deal that closed on Feb. 27. ($1 = 1.2849 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.