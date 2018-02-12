FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Financials
February 12, 2018 / 8:14 AM / a day ago

Germany's EnBW buys into wind projects in Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW on Monday said it took stakes in three offshore wind projects in Taiwan with a volume of about 2 gigawatt, marking the first such investment outside Europe in the group’s renewables expansion.

EnBW said it acquired 37.5 percent in each of the three projects, adding it had entered a partnership with experienced energy infrastructure investor Macquarie an Taiwan-based Swancor.

No financial details were disclosed. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.