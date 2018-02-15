Canada's Encana posts smaller loss as production rises

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp , posted a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by an increase in production and higher selling prices for oil.

The Calgary-based company said net loss narrowed to $229 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $281 million, a year earlier.

Total oil and gas production rose to 335,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 321,500 boe/d a year ago. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)