Encana's profit slips 7 pct as production falls
November 8, 2017 / 11:10 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Encana's profit slips 7 pct as production falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp’s profit fell 7.3 percent in the third quarter, hurt by lower oil and gas production.

The Calgary-based company said on Wednesday its net profit slipped to $294 million or 30 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $317 million or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total oil and gas production fell to 284,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 338,000 boe/d a year ago, Encana said. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

