Kentucky accuses Endo of contributing to opioid epidemic
November 6, 2017 / 6:47 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Kentucky accuses Endo of contributing to opioid epidemic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kentucky accused units of Endo International Plc on Monday of contributing to drug overdoses by deceptively marketing its painkiller Opana ER, in the latest lawsuit by state or local governments against the drugmaker amid an opioid epidemic.

Kentucky Attorney General Steve Beshear said the lawsuit would seek to hold Endo responsible for illegally building a market for the long-term use of opioids in the state as part of an effort to boost corporate profits. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

