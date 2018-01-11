FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Enea extends planned outages at its two 560 MW units
January 11, 2018 / 3:21 PM / a day ago

Poland's Enea extends planned outages at its two 560 MW units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run utility Enea has extended planned outages at its two 560 megawatt (MW) coal-fuelled units at the Kozienice power plant, it said on Thursday.

Enea extended the outage at unit B9, which started on Jan. 1, to Dec. 23. It was previously due to finish on Sept. 22.

The B10 unit, which closed in July 2017, will be switched off for one day more than planned, restarting on April 5.

In December, Enea started a new 1,075 MW coal-fuelled unit, increasing the Kozienice plant’s capacity by a third to around 4 gigawatts. The unit will be closed on April 16 for two weeks of maintenance too. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
