Enel's Open Fiber unit wins second broadband tender for 800 mln euros - sources

ROME, June 16 (Reuters) - Open Fiber has won a second tender to lay fiber optic lines in non-economically viable areas, two sources said on Friday.

Open Fiber, the broadband infrastructure company owned by utility Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), won the tender with a bid of 800 million euros ($893.7 million), one of the sources said.

None of Italy's major telecom groups, including former monopolist Telecom Italia, took part in the bid.