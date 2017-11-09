FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel sticks to guidance as 9-month earnings fall 
November 9, 2017 / 6:51 AM / Updated a day ago

Enel sticks to guidance as 9-month earnings fall 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest utility, Enel , left its full-year targets unchanged on Thursday after core earnings in the first nine months fell on weaker production in Iberia due to drought conditions.

The state-controlled company, which controls Spanish utility Endesa, said ordinary earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 4.7 percent to 11.3 billion euros. It is targeting core earnings of 15.5 billion euros this year.

Italy’s biggest company bumped up its interim dividend and said it would pay a full-year dividend of 0.23 euros per share compared to last year’s 0.18 euros. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

