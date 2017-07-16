FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
CORRECTED-Israeli group in talks to buy gas from Greece's Energean
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 16, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 25 days ago

CORRECTED-Israeli group in talks to buy gas from Greece's Energean

1 Min Read

(Corrects to state potential for second deal, not first)

JERUSALEM, July 16 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Oil Refineries (ORL) said on Sunday it is in talks to by 17 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Greek exploration and production firm Energean.

* ORL, together with Israel Chemicals and OPC Rotem, are negotiating non-binding memorandums of understanding to buy gas supplies from Energean, ORL said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

* The deals would be the second for Energean for selling gas from the Tanin and Karish fields offshore Israel.

* ORL did not say how much it was hoping to pay in the deal, which could last up to 15 years.

* Israel Chemicals and ORL are subsidiaries of Israel Corp , while OPC Rotem is a unit of Kenon Holdings, which was spun off from Israel Corp. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.