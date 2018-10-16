OPEC's Barkindo says global spare oil capacity shrinking

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said global spare oil capacity was shrinking, adding that producers and companies should increase their production capacities and invest more to meet current demand.

FILE PHOTO - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo listens during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/Files

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC countries participating in a supply-reduction agreement are on course to reach 100 percent compliance, Barkindo said on Tuesday during the IHS CERA conference.