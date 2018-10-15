FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 7:21 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

India hopes to finalise partners for strategic oil reserves within a year

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India hopes to forge partnerships with private players to build out its strategic petroleum reserves within the coming year, the head of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) said on Monday.

Sample bottle of crude oil are seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

India’s government approved two strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) sites with a total capacity of 6.5 million tonnes in June.

H. Ahuja, the chief executive of ISPRL, said on Monday that ISPRL, a government-owned a special purpose vehicle, planned to get bids from investors for the second phase of the storage plan in six to nine months.

Ahuja was speaking on sidelines of the India Energy Forum by CERAWEEK.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Nidhi Verma; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Euan Rocha

