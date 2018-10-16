FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 16, 2018 / 4:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Total CEO sees lower demand, higher supply of crude in 2019

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Demand for crude oil will be lower in 2019 and supply higher, the chief executive of French oil and gas group Total said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil giant Total is pictured on the facade of a building in Paris, France, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Higher oil prices and a strengthening dollar will affect demand for crude, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told reporters on the sidelines of the IHS CERA conference.

Crude prices could come down once pipeline infrastructure is ready in the United States, Pouyanne said, adding that geopolitics was “putting more pressure on the oil markets.”

Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Promit Mukherjee; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.