Cost of India's planned 1.2 million bpd refinery and petrochemical project rises - minister

FILE PHOTO: India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks at a road show organised by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) in Mumbai, India, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File photo

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - A refinery and petrochemical project on the west coast of India will cost more than originally planned, India’s oil minister said on Tuesday.

“The primary plan was around $45 billion, it will be more than that,” Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters at the World Energy Congress, declining to say by how much.

Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) are part of the consortium with Indian firms for the project.