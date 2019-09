Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser attends the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s chief executive, Amin Nasser, said on Tuesday that an initial public offering of the state oil giant would happen “very soon” but that the ultimate decision on the timing and venue rested with the government.

Nasser said a domestic IPO was the company’s primary listing but that Aramco was also ready for an international offering.