Saudi energy minister says every country should comply with OPEC+ oil output cuts

Saudi Arabia's new Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman takes a tour at the exhibition during the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar/Files

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Every country should comply with oil output cuts, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Thursday.

OPEC and its allies want to achieve oil market stability and cohesiveness among producers, and Saudi Arabia’s oil policy remains unchanged, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said mahead of an OPEC+ ministerial meeting to monitor compliance with the supply cuts in Abu Dhabi.

The group will share its course of action for the future after the meeting, he added.