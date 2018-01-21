Engie CEO Kocher says would welcome a new board chair

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Engie’s Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher said on Sunday she would welcome a new chairman of the board if the right person could be found after Gerard Mestrallet retires in May.

Kocher, who was appointed CEO in May 2016 after CEO and chairman of the board Mestrallet gave up the CEO role, has never said whether she wants to combine the two functions as Mestrallet did.

Last month, French daily Les Echos reported that the French government had decided to keep the chairman and CEO roles at the utility separate and find a successor to Mestrallet.

“If a new chair were to join us and he is compatible, believes in our strategy and help us to accelerate it, I would be delighted,” Kocher said on CNEWS television. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton)