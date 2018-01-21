FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
January 21, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated a day ago

Engie CEO Kocher says would welcome a new board chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Engie’s Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher said on Sunday she would welcome a new chairman of the board if the right person could be found after Gerard Mestrallet retires in May.

Kocher, who was appointed CEO in May 2016 after CEO and chairman of the board Mestrallet gave up the CEO role, has never said whether she wants to combine the two functions as Mestrallet did.

Last month, French daily Les Echos reported that the French government had decided to keep the chairman and CEO roles at the utility separate and find a successor to Mestrallet.

“If a new chair were to join us and he is compatible, believes in our strategy and help us to accelerate it, I would be delighted,” Kocher said on CNEWS television. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.