Italy prosecutors probe Eni for tax evasion at refineries
November 22, 2017 / 6:50 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Italy prosecutors probe Eni for tax evasion at refineries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italian authorities are investigating oil major Eni for alleged tax evasion, focusing their enquiries on measurement devices installed at refineries and storage facilities, tax police and the company said in separate statements.

The tax police alleged that the devices were manipulated in such a way that Eni marketed more refining products than were actually recorded, in a scheme involving evasion of about 10 million euros ($12 million) .

Eni denied any wrongdoing. To avoid the consequences of the refineries being halted, it said it would ask to be allowed to continue using the devices. ($1 = 0.8477 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

