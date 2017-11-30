FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EnQuest's output falls 13.3 pct on shutdowns
November 30, 2017

EnQuest's output falls 13.3 pct on shutdowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest Plc said on Thursday its production fell 13.3 percent in the 10 months ended October due to shutdowns.

Average production fell to 35,410 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 40,857 boepd, following scheduled shutdowns in the third quarter and an unscheduled shutdown.

The company, however, reiterated its full-year average production guidance.

EnQuest said production at its flagship Kraken oilfield was rising month-on-month and achieved gross production rates of 23,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in early November. The company said it continued to expect gross production at the field to reach 50,000 bopd during the first half of 2018.

The London-listed company also maintained its full-year operations expenditure of about $27 per barrel and capital expenditure guidance of between $375 million and $400 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
