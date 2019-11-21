UK competition watchdog to assess Hasbro-Entertainment One deal

(Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it would assess U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc’s proposed $4 billion deal to buy Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One Ltd, and was inviting comments on the acquisition until Dec. 5.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will be considering whether the deal would hurt competition. (reut.rs/2rX11Av)

Hasbro, known for its Nerf guns and Power Rangers action figures, had made a cash offer for Entertainment One in August.

If concluded, the deal for the independent studio is expected to give Hasbro more exposure in its content media push, by helping it gain access to popular TV shows like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

Hasbro has been buying smaller firms and tying up with major movie studios to boost sales of toys linked to movie franchises.

Entertainment One and Hasbro did not immediately respond to requests for comment.