Canada looks to ban some single-use plastics by 2021: Trudeau

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada plans to ban some environmentally harmful single-use plastics like straws, bags and cutlery by early 2021 to reduce waste and litter and protect the world’s oceans, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Trudeau announced the move from the banks of a lake in Gault Nature Reserve in Quebec less than five months before a national election in which climate change and pollution are widely expected to be among the top campaign issues.