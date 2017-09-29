FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A2A says court annuls ruling to seize its stake in Montenegro's EPCG
September 29, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 18 days ago

A2A says court annuls ruling to seize its stake in Montenegro's EPCG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest regional utility A2A said on Friday a court in Montenegro had annulled a decision to seize its stake in power utility Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG).

In July a Podgorica-based court, after a special state prosecutor’s office request, had ordered a precautionary seizure of A2A’s stake in EPCG.

“The seizure has been wholly revoked by the High Court,” A2A said in a statement.

A2A, controlled by the cities of Milan and Brescia, spent around 436 million euros ($514.52 million) on buying a 43.7 percent holding in EPCG, which it has since cut to 41.7 percent.

In May it hired investment bank Rothschild to advise on sale of the stake.

Although it has a minority stake, A2A jointly manages EPCG.

Montenegro’s government, which owns the rest of EPCG, has in the past complained about a low level of investment by A2A. ($1 = 0.8474 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

