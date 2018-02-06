Treasury's Mnuchin says will raise Equifax breach with CFPB chief

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday said he wants to know how officials at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plan to investigate the Equifax data breach.

“I haven’t spoken to Director Mulvaney about it but I will,” Mnuchin told the House Financial Services Committee, referring to CFPB chief Mick Mulvaney. “It is something I am going to discuss with him.”

On Monday, Reuters reported that Mulvaney has pulled his agency back from a full-scale investigation of how Equifax lost personal data it held for millions of consumers. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker and Lindsay Dunsmuir. Editing by Franklin Paul)