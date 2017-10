Sept 15 (Reuters) - Credit score company Equifax Inc’s chief information officer and chief security officer will retire effective immediately, CNBC said on Friday, citing Dow Jones.

Equifax, which reported a massive data breach last week, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (cnb.cx/2jvjHTw) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)