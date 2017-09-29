Equifax board forms panel to look into executives' stock sales-Bbg

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc's board has formed a special committee to review the stock sales made by some of its executives days after a massive data breach at the credit-monitoring firm, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. bloom.bg/2yyc3dt

Three Equifax executives, including the chief financial officer, came under fire for selling $1.8 million in shares three days after the company said it detected the breach of data of up to 143 million Americans on July 29.

Equifax did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)