Massachusetts sues Equifax for failing to protect state residents
September 19, 2017 / 3:25 PM / a month ago

Massachusetts sues Equifax for failing to protect state residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against credit reporting firm Equifax following a breach that exposed personal data about up to 143 million people, 3 million in Massachusetts.

“We allege that Equifax knew about the vulnerabilities in its system for months, but utterly failed to keep the personal information of nearly three million Massachusetts residents safe from hackers,” said Healey said in a statement. “We are suing because Equifax needs to pay for its mistakes, make our residents whole, and fix the problem so it never happens again.” (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

