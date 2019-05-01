Fire breaks at Snorre B platform in North Sea, output already shut

OSLO (Reuters) - A fire broke out at the Equinor-operated Snorre B platform in the North Sea on Wednesday, a Norwegian rescue coordination service said, adding that production at the facility was shut.

“There has been a fire and smoke at an Equinor platform in the North Sea. Production is shut. It looks like the situation is getting under control,” a spokesman for the Rescue Coordination Centre for Southern Norway told Reuters.

A spokesman for Equinor said that production at the platform had been shut since March to conduct repairs.

Some 121 staff were currently on board and there was as yet no plans to evacuate them, a company spokesman said.

“The incident was reported a little after 1300 CET (1100 GMT),” he told Reuters.