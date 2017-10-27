BREAKINGVIEWS-Asian energy deal defies green resistance

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Jeffrey Goldfarb

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The green-energy movement is rolling through political headwinds. Global Infrastructure Partners just led a group of funds to buy Equis Energy, which owns solar, wind and hydroelectric projects across Australia, Japan, India and beyond. The $5 billion price tag, including debt, sets a new benchmark for an industry facing down government sceptics.

A far-reaching lot won the auction. Joining New York-based GIP is China’s sovereign wealth fund and a Canadian pension plan. Together, they outbid a crowd of suitors for Singapore-based Equis, whose 180 assets attracted interest from Japan’s Orix, Dutch fund APG, India’s Adani, Royal Dutch Shell and SoftBank, according to press reports. The competition reflects the rapidly improving dynamics for renewables. The World Economic Forum, for example, forecast that by 2019 their prices should be close to parity with fossil fuels in two-thirds of the world.

These market forces have encountered some resistance. President Donald Trump said in June that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Accord on climate change, arguing unconvincingly that it would hurt the American economy. Closer to home for Equis, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s regime – under party pressure from his predecessor, Tony Abbott, who suggested that climate change is “probably doing good” – rejected a clean-energy target proposed by the country’s chief scientist.

Not all energy projections are sunny, either. Southeast Asian demand for oil will keep rising until at least 2040 as developing countries manufacture plastics and transport growing populations, according to a report this week from the International Energy Agency. At the same time, BP calculates that consumption of renewables is increasing in the Asia-Pacific region at twice the global average pace.

The new owners of Equis should be able to build on the momentum. Although less than a fifth of its 11.1 gigawatts of capacity are operational, under construction or ready to start building, the company’s presence across the two continents could help it land more contracts and keep engineering and supply costs down. As such operations expand, they’re also apt to be of greater interest to big oil producers. Some officials may be devaluing renewables, but investors are discounting their hot air.

CONTEXT NEWS

