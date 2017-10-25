FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Equis Energy agrees to be sold to global investors for $5 bln
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
October 25, 2017 / 2:25 AM / in 2 days

Equis Energy agrees to be sold to global investors for $5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and other investors including a Canadian pension fund and a unit of China Investment Corp have agreed to buy Equis Energy, Asia’s largest independent renewable energy firm, for $5 billion.

The deal value includes assumed liabilities of $1.3 billion, Equis Pte Ltd and GIP said in a statement.

“The transaction is the largest renewable energy generation acquisition in history and positions GIP as a dominant renewable energy developer in the key OECD growth markets of Australia and Japan, as well as across India and South-East Asia,” the statement said.

Equis and GIP signed a binding deal for the sale of 100 percent of Equis Energy to GIP and co-investors. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.