Indian small-finance bank Equitas files to go public

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s Equitas Small Finance Bank filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, days after the listing of a fellow small-finance lender drew strong interest from investors.

The Chennai-headquartered bank said it would offer a fresh issue to raise up to 5.5 billion rupees ($76.6 million), while its parent Equitas Holdings Ltd would offer to sell up to 80 million shares in the lender.

Millions of Indians lack access to formal banking services, and India’s central bank has allowed so-called “small-finance” lenders to offer credit to the poor, small businesses, farmers and other players in the country’s massive unorganised sector.

Shares in Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, one of India’s largest such lenders, were subscribed over 165 times on the final day of its IPO this month, indicating strong investor interest at a time when India’s economic growth has slowed to multi-year lows.

“The size of the India market — in terms of financially-excluded households — offers scope for sustainable credit to the poor at affordable rates to drive growth for small-finance banks in India”, Equitas said in its IPO paperwork.

The loan portfolio for small-finance banks was expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 25% in the near term, the company added.

Equitas’s announcement also comes after it failed to meet the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) deadline for small-finance banks to list shares within three years of beginning operations.

After Equitas missed its Sept. 4 deadline this year, the RBI slapped restrictions on opening new branches and froze its chief executive officer’s pay.

The company made a net profit of 1.07 billion rupees in the six months to Sept. 30, up 34% from a year earlier. Its interest earned climbed 25% to 12.43 billion rupees over the same period.

JM Financial, Edelweiss Financial and IIFL Securities are the bookrunning lead managers to the offer.

Other small-finance banks, including Fincare, Utkarsh and ESAF are also preparing for their IPOs, local media has reported.

($1 = 71.7700 Indian rupees)