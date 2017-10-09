Sweden's Ericsson proposes Ronnie Leten as new chairman

STOCKHOLM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Struggling mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson proposed Ronnie Leten, former CEO at Atlas Copco, as its new chairman, it said on Monday.

“Mr Leten is a very skilled businessman, technically savvy and strategically versatile,” Johan Forssell, chairman of the Nomination Committee, said in a statement.

Ericsson’s current chairman Leif Johansson, a former CEO of truck-maker Volvo, said in July he was planning to step down before the company’s annual meeting in 2018.