FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's Ericsson proposes Ronnie Leten as new chairman
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 9, 2017 / 6:42 AM / in 9 days

Sweden's Ericsson proposes Ronnie Leten as new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Struggling mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson proposed Ronnie Leten, former CEO at Atlas Copco, as its new chairman, it said on Monday.

“Mr Leten is a very skilled businessman, technically savvy and strategically versatile,” Johan Forssell, chairman of the Nomination Committee, said in a statement.

Ericsson’s current chairman Leif Johansson, a former CEO of truck-maker Volvo, said in July he was planning to step down before the company’s annual meeting in 2018.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.