Ericsson says may need to make impairment of goodwill

STOCKHOLM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mobile network telecom gear maker Ericsson on Friday said an impairment of goodwill may be required for its segments Digital and Other as it has restated its financials to reflect a new segment reporting structure.

“A preliminary indication is that impairment may be required in segments Digital Services and Other, but not in segments Networks or Managed Services,” Ericsson said in a statement.

Ericsson said its cash position is strong and will not be impacted by a potential impairment and that an impairment is not an indication of the performance of the business in the quarter. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm)