HELSINKI (Reuters) - Mobile network equipment maker will cut 51 jobs in Finland as part of its cost-saving programme, the Swedish company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of an Ericsson building is seen in Stockholm April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong/File Photo

Loss-making Ericsson said in July that it would step up cost cuts to reach an annual run rate reduction of at least 10 billion crowns ($1.2 billion) by mid-2018.

Ericsson currently employs around 800 people in Finland.