FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 31, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Ericsson posts bigger than expected Q4 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter operating loss on Wednesday and said it expected to see tangible results of a turnaround in 2018.

Sweden’s Ericsson posted an operating loss of 19.8 billion crowns ($2.5 billion), compared to a 280 million loss a year earlier and a mean forecast for a 17.3 billion loss in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Previously announced impairments, mainly relating to goodwill in Ericsson’s digital and media arms, of 14.2 billion crowns, weighed on profits.

Ericsson proposed a dividend of 1.00 crowns per share, unchanged from 2016 and in line with expectations.

$1 = 7.8646 Swedish crowns Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg, editing by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.